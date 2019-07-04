

WILLIAM HOPE MICHAEL, SR.



William Hope Michael, Sr., "Mike," 89, of Adamstown, MD, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Frederick Memorial Hospital, in Frederick, MD. He is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Bobbie J. Michael; his son, William H. Michael, Jr., "Billy," of Adamstown, MD; his brother, Olaff T. Michael, Jr., "Butch," of Land O'Lakes, FL; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by three brothers. "Mike" was born in Charlottesville, VA, but he lived most of his life in Washington, DC, and Maryland. He worked and retired from the Potomac Electric Power Company, "PEPCO." He was a veteran of the US Army, and a member of Calvary Baptist Church, in Washington, DC, for nearly 69 years. The family will receive friends between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, in the funeral home chapel. A catered reception will immediately follow. Interment will be private at Monticello Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville, VA. If desired, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 117 E. Church St, Frederick MD 21701.

