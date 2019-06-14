William Beatty Milans, Jr.
"Bill" (Age 97)
On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Bill passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. A current resident of Silver Spring, MD, Bill was born in Washington, DC, on August 17, 1921, and later served in the U.S. Navy
and WWII
as an Aviation Machinist's Mate. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Lois Milans; sons William Milans (Cindy) and Thomas Milans (Debra); daughters Kathleen Stellabotte (Daniel), Mariann Chidboy (David), Teresa Vaughan (Randal), and Margaret King (Lester). He is also survived by 14 grandchildren; Gregory, Casey, Seth, Sandra, Candice, Jeffrey, Randal, Jr., Daniel, Sophia, Michael, Samantha, Jennifer, Alison and Dominic; as well as 14 great-grandchildren, sisters Gertrude Saunders and Marie Reilly, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his oldest sister, Lillian Lyon. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his patience, kindness, humor and strength of character.
Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. (Valet Parking). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 72 University Boulevard East, Silver Spring, MD, on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Home Care and Hospice, Silver Spring, MD at