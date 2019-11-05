William Leo Miller, Sr. (Age 89)
Passed away at his home in Vienna, Va., on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Marie Miller; devoted father of William Miller, Jr., Jeanne Spofford, Daniel Miller, Trish Miller, Chris Miller and Greg Miller. Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA., on Wednesday, November 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Chrisitian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 7 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Rd., Vienna, Va. Interment will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.