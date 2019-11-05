The Washington Post

Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
9970 Vale Rd
Vienna, DC
Notice
William Leo Miller, Sr. (Age 89)  

Passed away at his home in Vienna, Va., on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Marie Miller; devoted father of William Miller, Jr., Jeanne Spofford, Daniel Miller, Trish Miller, Chris Miller and Greg Miller. Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA., on Wednesday, November 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Chrisitian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 7 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Rd., Vienna, Va. Interment will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. The online guestbook is available at

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 5, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
