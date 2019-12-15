William Floyd Milligan "Bill"
Of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away on December 5, 2019. He is survived by his sister Nancy (Bobby) Fishpaw; younger sister Emily (T. George) Wittstadt; niece Heather Wittstadt Bryan; great nephew Conner, all of Cambridge, MD; nephew Marvin (Cindy) Heath of Park Forest, IL; great nieces Ashley (Joe) Nowaczyk of Chicago, IL. and Megan (Master) Taylor, of Memphis, TN. Family will receive friends at Lee Funeral Home 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, MD. on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. where services will be held on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Bill will be laid to rest with US Navy
Honors at The Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. In lieu of flowers, Bill would have greatly appreciated contributions to be made in his name to the Southern Maryland District Youth Camp PO BOX 30 Clinton, MD 20735 https://www.guidestar.org
