

William H. Moran

"Bill" (Age 91)



Of Fredericksburg, VA passed away at home surrounded by family on February 27, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Tom, John and Frank. Bill was born November 1, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY to Thomas and Ellen Moran. He joined the United States Marine Corps at 17 years old and retired after 25 years of service as a Gunnery Sergeant. Bill then joined the Foreign Service and worked in Calcutta, India and Kabul, Afghanistan, where he and Elsie raised their two sons. Bill brought his family back to the states in 1972 and settled in Springfield, Virginia. It was then that he went on to work as a Contract Officer for the Department of State, where he also retired in 1987. Several years later, Bill and Elsie moved to Fredericksburg, Virginia after she retired. Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elsie Moran, two sons, Mark (Leigh Ann) and Keith (Yvonne), three grandsons, Sean (Rachel), Colin, Jack and granddaughter, Sophie. Bill will be inurned at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date with a reception to follow.