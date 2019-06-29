MORGAN WILLIAM ARTHUR MORGAN, JR. "Bill" William Arthur Morgan Jr. "Bill", 75, died June 26, 2019, at his home in Bethesda, MD. He is survived by Ann Sullivan, his life partner, as well as his son, William Arthur Morgan III and his wife Tracey. He was predeceased by his son, Charles Scott Morgan. He had four grandchildren who were a light in his life - Madelyn, Nathaniel, Kathleen, and Connor. Bill spent his childhood years in a Central New York town called Auburn, NY. He graduated from Georgetown University, in Washington, DC in 1966 with a degree in Accounting. He worked his way up the corporate ladder with Bond Beebe, a mid-size accounting firm in the 1970's. He branched out and opened his own business in 1981 and never looked back. He grew the firm over the years to a prestigious and well-known company in the industry in Washington, DC. He was an avid golfer, playing many courses around the US as well as other parts of the world. He especially enjoyed relaxing and spending down time in the Outer Banks, NC. He went down there for over 40 years and embraced all that it had to offer. His favorite golf course at the Outer Banks was Currituck Club and he knew just about every inch of that course. He and Ann enjoyed travelling, especially cruising to various destinations in the Caribbean and most recently Cuba. At 50 years old he decided to branch out and earn his pilots license. He had his own plane and could frequently be seen buzzing the skies on the Mid Atlantic Seaboard. Family will receive friends on Monday, July 1 at Gawler's Funeral Home at 5130 Wisconsin Avenue, Washington, DC 20016 between the hours of 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Church of the Resurrection located at 3175 Paulskirk Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21042 at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in William Morgan's name.
Published in The Washington Post on June 29, 2019