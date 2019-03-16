WILLIAM L. MOSBY (Age 55)
Passed away on March 8, 2019. Survived by his wife, Janet; sons, Jordan and Zane; mother, Lorraine Mosby; sisters, Madge Mosby, Mary Murphy (Tom), Renee Robinson and Yvette Robinson; brothers, Michael Mosby, Kirk Robinson, Robert Robinson, Cord Robinson (Alaya), Harold Robinson and Greg Miles (Tracy); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, March 18 from 10 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m. at Reid Temple AME Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd., Glenn Dale, MD. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME.