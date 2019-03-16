WILLIAM MOSBY

  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Abigail Russell
  • "Words cannot express how much I feel for you at this time...."
    - Bernard Russell
  • "Family I know God will see you through during this painful..."
    - Floydie Jennings and family
  • "Dearest Janet, Please accept our condolences. We are deeply..."
    - Bob and Linda Burke
  • "Sending my love, prayers, and deepest condolences on behalf..."
    - Nichelle Smith-Loftin

 
 

WILLIAM L. MOSBY (Age 55)  

Passed away on March 8, 2019. Survived by his wife, Janet; sons, Jordan and Zane; mother, Lorraine Mosby; sisters, Madge Mosby, Mary Murphy (Tom), Renee Robinson and Yvette Robinson; brothers, Michael Mosby, Kirk Robinson, Robert Robinson, Cord Robinson (Alaya), Harold Robinson and Greg Miles (Tracy); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, March 18 from 10 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m. at Reid Temple AME Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd., Glenn Dale, MD. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 16, 2019
