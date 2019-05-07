William Earl Mullen
(Age 87)
Of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. He was a graduate of Sharon High School in Sharon, PA, Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA and earned a Master's degree from Penn State University
. He served in the United States Army prior to working as an audiologist with the state of Rhode Island, Children's Hospital and Gallaudet University in Washington, DC and then began a successful career as partner in Hubbard-Dale Real Estate in Alexandria. Bill was philanthropist, collector of fine art, animal welfare advocate, a connoisseur of fine dining and international travel. He is survived by his nephew, Lawrence "Larry" Horsman and niece, Janet Leigh Horsman of West Middlesex, PA; special friend, Jim Pequet and his beloved companion Hunter. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302. Private interment will be at Ivy Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, 4101 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria, VA 22304, www.alexandriaanimals.org
or to the at www.lung.org
