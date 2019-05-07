The Washington Post

WILLIAM MULLEN

Of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. He was a graduate of Sharon High School in Sharon, PA, Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA and earned a Master's degree from Penn State University. He served in the United States Army prior to working as an audiologist with the state of Rhode Island, Children's Hospital and Gallaudet University in Washington, DC and then began a successful career as partner in Hubbard-Dale Real Estate in Alexandria. Bill was philanthropist, collector of fine art, animal welfare advocate, a connoisseur of fine dining and international travel. He is survived by his nephew, Lawrence "Larry" Horsman and niece, Janet Leigh Horsman of West Middlesex, PA; special friend, Jim Pequet and his beloved companion Hunter. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302. Private interment will be at Ivy Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, 4101 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria, VA 22304, www.alexandriaanimals.org or to the at www.lung.org
Published in The Washington Post on May 7, 2019
