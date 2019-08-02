The Washington Post

William "Pete" Muller

WILLIAM H. MULLER III "Pete"  

On Monday, July 29, 2019, William "Pete" Muller III, a loving husband and devoted Firefighter passed unexpectedly at the age of 68. Pete was born in Wilmington, Delaware to William and Ellen Muller. He graduated from High Point High School, class of 1968. Pete became active as volunteer at Hyattsville Volunteer FD. In December of 1970 Pete was drafted into the U.S. Army. After two years of service, he returned to P.G. County as a paid Firefighter. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda of 36 years, and sister-in-law Carolyn Livingston, numerous nieces and nephews and boatloads of friends all over the world.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2019
