William Lee Newbrough, Sr., 90, of Cheverly, MD passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 following an extended battle with cancer. He was born in Clarksburg on November 2, 1928: second oldest of four sons born to Charles and Carmen Julia Charles Newbrough. Bill married Mary Catherine White, who preceded him in death in 1996. They raised four surviving children: Ann Griffith (Joe) of Red Lion, PA, William Newbrough, Jr of Baltimore, MD, Richard Newbrough (Debbie) of Weston and Maureen Evich (Jeff) of Manchester, MD. His only living brother is Richard Newbrough of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. He was a loving grandfather to: Ann Marie Nixon (Chris), Michelle Corbutt (Tyler), Thomas Newbrough (Brittney), Mark Evich, Nicholas Evich, and adopted grandson, Joel Revis. He was a great-grandfather to Ava and Aubrey Nixon and Liam Corbutt. Bill remarried to Susan Freeman and she preceded him in death in 2015. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Charles and Jack Newbrough. Bill served in the US Army as a corporal during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953. He went on to become a Special Agent of the FBI from 1962-1982, serving in Miami, New Orleans and FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC. He was a life-long Catholic who valued his faith, family and the importance of a Catholic education. Family and friends will be received at St Ambrose Catholic Church of Cheverly, MD on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery of North East Washington, DC with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 3107 63rd Avenue, Cheverly, MD 20785.