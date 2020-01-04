William John Norris (Age 83)
A man with an enormous generosity of spirit. On Wednesday, January 1, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Rhoda Norris; father of Maija Norris and Camille Norris; brother of Thomas Norris, Jim Norris (deceased), Mary Ellen Durbin, Sheila McCann, Raymond Norris, Marian Norris. Also survived by his stepchildren Ann (Allen) Perper, Jeff (Karen) Kenton, Stacey (Chip) Shewbridge, and his grandchildren Eli (Erica) Perper, Ben Perper, Hannah Kenton, Maddy Kenton, Nate Shewbridge, Josh Shewbridge, and great-grandfather to Everly Perper. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) on Sunday, January 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Raphael's Church, 1513 Dunster Road (at Falls Road), Rockville, MD on Monday, January 6, at 10:15 a.m. Interment at Garden of Remembrance. Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood.