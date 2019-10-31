

Capt. WILLIAM ROBERT O'CONNELL

USN (Ret)



Born in Coffeyville, KS to Garnet LeClere and Harold O'Connell, William Robert O'Connell knew from an early age that his ambition lay far beyond. He went from canoeing down the Mississippi at age15 to swimming the length of the English Channel at 17, flying F-4s at 37, working for the Joint Chiefs of Staff and ICAF before retiring after a 32-year career in the U.S. Navy. He passed away peacefully at home on October 27, 2019. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on what would have been his 92nd birthday November 2 at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Clifton, VA, where he and his wife were founding members. Interment will be scheduled at Arlington National Cemetery. Bill is survived by his wife of 68 years Philomena, also of Coffeyville; three daughters, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited.