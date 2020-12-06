1/1
WILLIAM O'CONNELL Jr.
William Benedict O'Connell, Jr.  (Age 88)  
Of Arlington, Virginia passed away on November 28, 2020 from complications of ALS. Bill was born in Washington, DC to William B. O'Connell, Sr. and Catherine Christy, the fourth of five children. He graduated from the University of Maryland and received his Law Degree from Georgetown University. He was a member of the Virginia and Washington, D.C. Bar Associations and practiced law for over fifty years until one month ago. He was a pilot in the U.S. Navy on active duty for four years and remained in the reserves until retirement with the rank of CDR. Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marianne and their son William Brien, (Svetlana); granddaughter Rebecca Schaljo Russo and grandson Asher Peter O'Connell; sister Catherine Leveroni McGinnis of Cotuit, Massachusetts and brother Dr. Jerome T. O'Connell of Washington, DC; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His parents, his sisters Mary Ellen Keating of Harrisburg, PA and Ann Frye of Dallas, TX predeceased him. The family has scheduled a private Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown, which will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements for Zoom viewing are being made . A memorial service and celebration of life will be held next year when it is safe to congregate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army or Make a Wish Foundation.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
