WILLIAM ORLOVE

WILLIAM S. ORLOVE  

On Saturday, October 19, 2019, William S. Orlove of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of 65 years to Myra Orlove; devoted father of Brian Orlove (Sarah), Donna Orlove Eisenberg (Jay) and Renee Orlove-Winer (Larry); loving brother of the late George, Henry and Sylvia; cherished grandfather of Shereen, Matthew, Megan, Seth, Ashley, Katie and Allyson. William was a veteran of the Korean War as a U.S. Army officer. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 23, 11 a.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. The family will be observing Shiva Wednesday through Friday, with minyan at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the residence of Donna and Jay Eisenberg in Rockville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages (web.cshospice.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 22, 2019
