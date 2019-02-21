Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "Tripper" PAGE III. View Sign

PAGE WILLIAM HERBERT PAGE, III "Tripper" William Herbert Page III, "Tripper", 33, passed on February 8, 2019. He was born to Janet and Bill Page on February 12, 1985 in Houston, TX. Tripper grew up in Silver Spring, MD and later, Jacksonville, FL. Tripper attended St. Andrew Apostle School, Georgetown Preparatory School and graduated from Duncan Fletcher High School. Tripper was an enthusiastic soccer player; and although he was a skilled piano student, he preferred being out on the field. Tripper was the recipient of St. Andrew Apostle's "Practicing Your Religion" Award for his Outstanding Citizenship. Tripper graduated from the University of South Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. During his time there, he was a dedicated brother of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He continued his education and earned a Master of Accountancy degree. Shortly thereafter he became a Certified Public Accountant. Tripper's notable determination and many hours in the library helped him fulfill his dream of working for one of the big four accounting firms, of which he worked for two. He did not stop there; Tripper became a Certified Data Analyst and recently started his own company, Greenskies Analytics. Tripper's kind, caring and warm manner made a lasting impression on those he met. His friends and colleagues remember well his infectious laugh and his ability to easily befriend others. Tripper will be missed every day by his father, William (Regina Sooey) Page Jr. of Jacksonville, FL; and his sisters, Caroline (Braxton) Richardson of Hillandale, MD and Elizabeth Page of Jacksonville, FL. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Nagy Page of Silver Spring, MD. Friends and family will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on February 22 at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD. Additional viewing will be held at 11 a.m. and Funeral Mass at noon on February 23 at the Church of the Resurrection, 2215 Greencastle Road, Burtonsville, MD. A memorial mass for Tripper and his mother, Janet Nagy Page, will take place at St. Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg, Ohio on June 7. Inurnment following mass at St. Rose Cemetery. A memorial mass for Tripper and his mother, Janet Nagy Page, will take place at St. Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg, Ohio on June 7. Inurnment following mass at St. Rose Cemetery.

Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home

