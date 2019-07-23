The Washington Post

William Panton (1927 - 2019)
William Paul Panton OBE  

William Paul Panton, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23 in his home, surrounded by his daughters. Born May 6, 1927, in Yorkshire, England, Bill is a graduate of St. Andrews University, Scotland, Oxford University, England and The Imperial College of Tropical Agriculture in Trinidad, where he studied geology and soil science. He also served as a Bombardier for the British Army Royal Artillery. He started his British Civil Service career in Malaysia as an Agriculturalist. Bill joined The World Bank in 1972 and travelled the world extensively. An avid cross-country runner, he continued to run well into his 80's. He was a member of the Hash House Harriers, an international running club, and founded the Washington DC and Bangkok HHH chapters. He enjoyed his retirement life in Kuala Lumpur and Chevy Chase. Beloved husband to the late Raja Aishah; devoted father to Yasmin Panton, Anita Panton Sayers and Sharina Panton; survived by grandsons, Grier Sayers and Collin Sayers; son in law, Steve Sayers; and niece, Joanna Panton; and nephew, Simon Panton. A memorial celebration is planned for a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on July 23, 2019
