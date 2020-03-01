The Washington Post

WILLIAM "Dave" PATTEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "Dave" PATTEN.
Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA
22151
(703)-941-9428
Notice
Send Flowers

 

WILLIAM PATTEN "Dave" (Age 77)  

of North Springfield, VA. passed away on Sunday February 23, 2020; He is survived by his beloved wife, Faye Patten of 38 years. Other surviving relatives are his loving sister, Pamela Patten of Ashburn and nephew, Peter Hydrick of Alexandria. Dave served in the US Coast Guard Reserve and worked as a Real Estate Appraiser for the Veterans Administration. Dave had a love of boating and cars, and enjoyed his weekend home on Lake Anna. There will be no funeral services.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Springfield, VA   (703) 941-9428
funeral home direction icon