WILLIAM PATTEN "Dave" (Age 77)
of North Springfield, VA. passed away on Sunday February 23, 2020; He is survived by his beloved wife, Faye Patten of 38 years. Other surviving relatives are his loving sister, Pamela Patten of Ashburn and nephew, Peter Hydrick of Alexandria. Dave served in the US Coast Guard Reserve and worked as a Real Estate Appraiser for the Veterans Administration. Dave had a love of boating and cars, and enjoyed his weekend home on Lake Anna. There will be no funeral services.