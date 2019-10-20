William Myron Peacock, Jr. "Bill"
Passed peacefully on October 10, 2019 at the age of 97. He was born January 1, 1922 in Rome, GA to William Myron Peacock, and Susan Bee Copeland. He grew up in a family of five children. Bill entered the Navy after Pearl Harbor in 1942 and participated in amphibious combat landings in France and Italy. After the war he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Mississippi State College. In February of 1959 he married the love of his life, Veronica Winifred Lawson of Liverpool England. Bill joined NASA
and managed the nation's earliest meteorological satellite programs. He retired from NASA in 1992 after 45 years of government service. He is survived by his wife Veronica; sister Melissa King of Rome, GA; sons William and John and their wives Tonia and Lisa; and grandchildren Aaron, William IV, Jennifer, Lauren, Daniel, Joseph; and several great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Riderwood Chapel in Silver Spring, Maryland. In lieu of flowers donations kindly accepted at, www.keepmemoryalive.org
