WILLIAM PEIRCE

PEIRCE WILLIAM PALEY PEIRCE William P. "Bill" Peirce, an educator and wood artist, died at age 81 on September 2, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Silver Spring, MD, after a 20-month battle with ALS. An educator for over fifty years, Bill was a Professor of English at Prince George's Community College from 1965-2007, and an adjunct professor at University of Maryland University College from 1991 to 2018. He authored articles, handbooks, and study guides in business communications and critical thinking. Bill also enjoyed woodworking and taught himself how to craft beautifully intricate wooden bowls and other pieces that he sold widely at juried art shows in the Washington area and at craft shows on the east coast, winning numerous awards. Bill was born April 30, 1939 to Presbyterian missionaries Rev. Robert N. and Martha Paley Peirce in Sakbayeme, Cameroun, Africa. He and his brothers Bob and Dick all attended Stony Brook School on Long Island, where Bill graduated in 1956. The family also enjoyed furloughs in Princeton and Ventnor, NJ. Ventnor then became the location for decades of Peirce family beach reunions. Bill earned his BA at Westminster College in western Pennsylvania. It was there he met his first wife, Judith Webb, with whom he had two children, Bob and Julia. He attended graduate school at both Howard University and Uni- versity of Maryland, where he received his Master's in 1963. He began his career at PGCC in 1965. After a divorce in 1973, he married Janey Richards in 1979, with whom he spent the last forty years of his life. They had a daughter, Annie, in 1984 and shared a love for literature, theatre, travel, family, friends, and planting daffodils. Bill was a two-time cancer survivor before finally succumbing to ALS. He is survived by his wife, Janey; two children from his first marriage, Bob and his wife, Melissa, of Sherwood, MD and Julia and her husband, Christopher of Silver Spring; his daughter Annie of Brooklyn; his brothers Robert N. Peirce, Jr. of Sewickley, PA, and Richard Underdahl-Peirce of Minneapolis; and three grandchildren, Grace, Peirce, and Madeline. Donations may be made in Bill's memory to the ALS Association, DC/MD/VA Chapter where a tribute fund has been established in his name: http://web.alsa.org/site/TR/PersonalFund/DCMDVA?px=8252329&pg=personal&fr_id=10035#.X2OY3GhKhPY
to the Strathmore Mansion: https://www.strathmore.org/support-us/donate-now
