WILLIAM PHILLIPS (1923 - 2020)
WILLIAM JUNIOR PHILLIPS  

Passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020, in Arlington, VA. He was predeceased by his wife of nearly 75 years, Rae Hannah Edminister Phillips, and is survived by his five sons, Dennis (Sandy), Larry, Richard (Candy), Jon (Jan), and Terence, as well as many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family members, and friends.
He was born in Akron, OH, on February 25, 1923, the son of William Titus Phillips and Janie Marie Nelson Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The American Red Cross Disaster Services, or a , in his name.
A memorial service and interment at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 22, 2020
