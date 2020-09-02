1/1
WILLIAM PHILLIPS
1927 - 2020
WILLIAM D. PHILLIPS  
William Duncan "Bill" Phillips, 92, loving husband to Ruth, passed away peacefully at their Vienna, VA, home of acute congestive heart and kidney failure on August 26, 2020. Bill was born in Springfield, IL, October 24, 1927, to William Wesley and Vineta Childs Phillips. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1945, and the University of Illinois with Honors in Economics in 1949.Bill served as an officer in the Army's Counter Intelligence Corps in Tokyo during the Korean War. He transferred to the Army Reserves, retiring as a Major. Bill first worked as a Monroe Calculating Company salesman. He did not like it and soon went to work for the Central Intelligence Agency. He served in the Operations Directorate until retiring at 60, as Chief of one of the CIA's largest and most sensitive Field Station. He and his family lived in Munich, Berlin, Bonn, and Ankara. He received the Agency's Intelligence Medal of Merit. Bill continued to contribute to the mission of the CIA as a contractor until his retirement at 86.He married Martha June Smith in 1953. They were married for 30 years and spent many years overseas while raising their four children. Bill married Ruth Girnis Malecki in 1985, and they were fully devoted to each other throughout their 35 years together. Bill is survived by his wife, Ruth Phillips, and their blended family that includes six children, Bill (Anna) Phillips, Susan (Bill) North, David (Michelle) Phillips, Tim Phillips (Vivian Allvin), Cindy Malecki and Laura (Bob) Hess; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with one on the way. He is also survived by his brother, Robert (Janice) Phillips and family and his sister-in-law, Joan Girnis. He is preceded in death by Ruth's son, Billy Malecki, who served in the US Navy, and their grandson 1st Lt. Robert Joseph "RJ" Hess, who was killed in action in AfghanistanA private family service will be held at the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home. Bill will be buried in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. For a more complete obituary, visit www.fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
Memories & Condolences

