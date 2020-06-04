william carroll pignone "Coach"
On Friday, May 29, 2020, peacefully died at Casey House in Derwood, MD, William Carroll Pignone of Derwood, MD. Born September 2, 1936 in Washington, DC. Son of the late Lawrence Aloysius and Evelyn Haley Carroll Pignone; Husband of the late Greta Ann Deenihan for more than 47 years; Father of Joseph Patrick and Christopher William Pignone; father-in-law of Trisha Nader Pignone; beloved grandfather of Anthony John and Danielle Carroll Pignone; brother of Anne Pignone Murray and the late Paul Vincent Pignone. Lifelong educator in the Montgomery County Public School system, with notable tenures at Walter Johnson and Charles Woodward High Schools, and a career highlight on the staff of North Bethesda Junior High. During each of these tenures, coached both boys and girls varsity and junior varsity basketball and softball teams. A memorial service will be held at a later date, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, in Derwood, MD, so that family, friends, and others he impacted positively can gather to celebrate his life and memory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center, 7315 Muncaster Mill Rd., Derwood, MD 20855.www.collinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 4, 2020.