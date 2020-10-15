WILLIAM POWELL

William left his earthly tent to go to a building from God, an eternal house in Heaven not built by human hands on the morning of Monday, October 5, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his last surviving sibling and brother, Orriss W. Powell. Nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and co-workers. Visitation 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Funeral Services, Saturday, October 17, 11 a.m., at Marshall March Funeral Homes, Suitland Chapel. Interment Washington National Cemetery with Military Honors.