WILLIAM POWELL
WILLIAM TAYLOR POWELL (Age 89)  
William left his earthly tent to go to a building from God, an eternal house in Heaven not built by human hands on the morning of Monday, October 5, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his last surviving sibling and brother, Orriss W. Powell. Nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and co-workers. Visitation 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Funeral Services, Saturday, October 17, 11 a.m., at Marshall March Funeral Homes, Suitland Chapel. Interment Washington National Cemetery with Military Honors. www.marshallmarchfh.com     


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
