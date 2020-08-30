1/1
WILLIAM PROCTOR Sr.
WILLIAM S. PROCTOR, SR, US. Army (Vet.)
On Friday, August 14, 2020. "Boodney" was the beloved husband of the late Lila "Jean" Staker. He was the proud loving father of William S. Proctor, II Tamiko and Julia Proctor, Victoria Peterson, Kimberly Proctor-Denton. He also was an amazing Pop-Pop to Christopher, Chad, Jr., Tyree, Cameron, Chaun, William, III, Chayce, Jabria, and London. He was also survived by six siblings, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service to be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel 7474 Landover Rd. Hyattsville; visitation beginning @ 12:30 p.m. service to follow at 1:30 p.m. To stream live please visit www.johnsonandjenkinsfh.com or @ GoodMourningLife on YouTube.com

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
12:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
SEP
1
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
