

Judge William C. Pryor

William C. Pryor of Chevy Chase, MD, and former judge of the DC Superior Court and DC Court of Appeals (Chief Judge 1984-1988) passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 at age 88.William lived a rich and impactful life and contributed to Washington, DC in more ways than being a judge in the DC Superior and DC Court of Appeals. He was a mentor to many African American lawyers and has a legion of former law clerks and law students who remained close to him all of his life. An avid sports fan, he played basketball and tennis in younger years and maintained an active physical regimen throughout his life. William is survived by Elaine Bruce Pryor, wife of 65 years; sons William Bruce Pryor (Beth), Stephen Bruce Pryor (Leslie); grandchildren Caroline Elizabeth Pryor, Paige Yancey Pryor, Michael Aubin Pryor and William Pemberton Pryor; cousins Dianne Ingram, Monica Wilkerson, George Raveling; and a host of extended family and close friends.Due to the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date yet to be determined and interment will be held privately.



