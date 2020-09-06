

WILLIAM R. GORDON, JR. (Age 44)

Of Bowie, MD departed this life on August 30, 2020 at his home. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Georgia B Gordon, father, Dr. William R. Gordon, Sr.; two aunts, Mary Brooks Francis and Anita Gordon Jackson; two uncles, Harry Brooks (Edith) and George Lee Brooks (Dolores); devoted friends, Mugahed and Mohaffis Khan, Norman Francis and Leslie Goode; and a host of cousins and other friendships he formed while employed at Sitel Computers, Howard University and Walmart. Services at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store