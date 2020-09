Or Copy this URL to Share



WILLIAM R. GORDON, JR. (Age 44)

Of Bowie, MD departed this life on August 30, 2020 at his home. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Georgia B Gordon, father, Dr. William R. Gordon, Sr.; two aunts, Mary Brooks Francis and Anita Gordon Jackson; two uncles, Harry Brooks (Edith) and George Lee Brooks (Dolores); devoted friends, Mugahed and Mohaffis Khan, Norman Francis and Leslie Goode; and a host of cousins and other friendships he formed while employed at Sitel Computers, Howard University and Walmart. Services at a later date.



