

WILLIAM SCOTT RAILTON (Age 83)



Of Great Falls, VA, died January 12, 2019. Survivors include his wife Karen E. Walsh Railton; sons W. Scott Railton III (Deborah) of Mt. Vernon, WA, and William August Railton of Great Falls, VA; daughter Anne G. Railton-Andrews (John Andrews) of Falcon, NC, and young granddaughter Elizabeth Andrews. Scott, as he was known, was born in Newark and raised in Seattle. After serving in the Of Great Falls, VA, died January 12, 2019. Survivors include his wife Karen E. Walsh Railton; sons W. Scott Railton III (Deborah) of Mt. Vernon, WA, and William August Railton of Great Falls, VA; daughter Anne G. Railton-Andrews (John Andrews) of Falcon, NC, and young granddaughter Elizabeth Andrews. Scott, as he was known, was born in Newark and raised in Seattle. After serving in the US Marine Corps , he graduated from the University of Washington (1962) with an Electrical Engineering degree, moved to the DC area, and received his JD with honors including Order of the Coif, from George Washington University (1965).

His legal career took him to the US Patent Office, the Washington DC law firm Kemon, Palmer & Estabrook, the US Department of Labor, the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, and the Washington DC offices of the Pittsburgh based law firm Reed Smith of which he was a partner for nearly 25 years and where he cemented his reputation as one of the leading OSHA attorneys nationally. He was called back to government service when in 2002, President George W. Bush appointed Scott as Chairman and Commissioner of the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission. Confirmed by the US Senate in 2003, he served faithfully as Chairman until his final retirement in 2007.

Scott was a strong believer in community volunteerism. Among many were BSA Troop 55 becoming Scout Master and later Unit Commissioner; President of three different homeowners associations; and an active member of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church.

Funeral services will be held at Ft. Myer Old Post Chapel on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. followed by interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Guests should enter through the Hatfield Gate off South 2nd Street and allow enough time to pass through security.