RATCLIFF William A. Ratcliff 80 years old, died of multiple organ failure at Shady Grove Hospital on February 8, 2019. Born March 26, 1938 in Devon, England, William (Bill) lived and grew up in the seaside town of Sidmouth, in a small, overcrowded house with his parents, grandfather, two younger brothers and two younger sisters. His father was a bus driver and his mother a tailoress. After passing the 11-plus examination and attending the King's School in Ottery St Mary, he worked with his uncle in his local electrical store, mending radios and installing aerials around Sidmouth for customers purchasing their first television sets. With no money for university, he studied at night school and gained a Higher National Diploma in Electronics at Exeter Technical College. In 1963, two weeks after the untimely death of his father, he married Janet Hindley and moved to Nottingham, England, where his daughter Hilary and son James were born and grew up, and where he enjoyed a long career at Plessey (now Siemens) as an electronics engineer. Later as a manager at Plessey, his thinking was strongly influenced by the principles of Dr. W. Edwards Deming, whose daughter Linda he met on one of her trips with her father to England. Bill moved to Washington, DC in 1990 to marry Linda and to live for the remainder of his life. In the role of applying Deming's quality and management principles, he worked as the Quality Advisor to the US Air Force at the Pentagon. After retirement, he volunteered along with his wife in raising 10 puppies to be guide dogs for the blind. In 2008 he underwent major surgery for esophageal cancer, after which he and Linda moved to Ingleside King Farm, where he volunteered as representative for Maryland for MACCRA, a national organization dedicated to improving living situations for people in continuous care residences. He and Linda subsequently moved to a new home in Silver Spring, Maryland. Bill's ability to remain calm and kind throughout his life will stay with those who loved him, even after his death. Surviving are his wife, Linda Deming Ratcliff in Silver Spring, MD; his son, James Ratcliff and wife, Carole, in Nantes, France; his daughter, Hilary Ratcliff, in Devon, England; and his grandchildren, Loic, Sean, and Alan Ratcliff in France, and Guy and Kit Sunderland in England. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 1 p.m. at St. Columba's Episcopal Church, 4201 Albemarle St., NW, Washington, DC 20016. Memorial contributions may be made to Guide Dog Foundation, to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, or to Georgetown University Hospital.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 1 p.m. at St. Columba's Episcopal Church, 4201 Albemarle St., NW, Washington, DC 20016. Memorial contributions may be made to Guide Dog Foundation, to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, or to Georgetown University Hospital.

