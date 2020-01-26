William True Reddy, Jr.
"Bill" (Age 86)
Of Sterling, VA, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born on September 28, 1933 he was the son of the late William T. Reddy and the late Sally Reddy. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Kathryn; son, Kenneth; daughter-in-law, Melissa; granddaughters, Chelsey, Cristen, Cortnie; grandson, Kenneth and great-grandson, Nolan. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Herndon, VA. Burial will be held at later date at Arlington National Cemetery.