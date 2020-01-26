The Washington Post

WILLIAM "BILL" REDDY Jr. (1933 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "BILL" REDDY Jr..
Service Information
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Herndon, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

William True Reddy, Jr.  
"Bill" (Age 86)  

Of Sterling, VA, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born on September 28, 1933 he was the son of the late William T. Reddy and the late Sally Reddy. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Kathryn; son, Kenneth; daughter-in-law, Melissa; granddaughters, Chelsey, Cristen, Cortnie; grandson, Kenneth and great-grandson, Nolan. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Herndon, VA. Burial will be held at later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.