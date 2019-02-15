

William T. Reed IV

"Rex" (Age 45)



Of Gaithersburg, MD, died on Sunday, February 10, 2019 after a long illness. He is the beloved husband of Denise Magner Reed for 15 years; dear father of William T "Liam" Reed V and Catherine "Clare" Reed; loving son of William T. Reed III and Winifred V. Reed; brother of Laura (David) Bivans, Ann (Greg) Wolven. He is survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

Friends will be received at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 917 Montrose Rd., Rockville, MD, on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 12 to 1 p.m. where a memorial mass will be followed at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his name to either Montgomery County Agricultural Fair, Mobile Med or Middletown Valley Beagles. Please view and sign into the guest book at: