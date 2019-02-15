WILLIAM "REX" REED IV

Notice
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family. May the peace of God and the..."
  • "I was saddened to learn of Rex's death. He was dedicated to..."
    - Kathy Hargett
  • "My sincere condolences to the family may the God who binds..."
  • "Rex was a friend who was always there, willing to help out..."
    - Gregg Barkley

 

William T. Reed IV  
"Rex" (Age 45)  

Of Gaithersburg, MD, died on Sunday, February 10, 2019 after a long illness. He is the beloved husband of Denise Magner Reed for 15 years; dear father of William T "Liam" Reed V and Catherine "Clare" Reed; loving son of William T. Reed III and Winifred V. Reed; brother of Laura (David) Bivans, Ann (Greg) Wolven. He is survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Friends will be received at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 917 Montrose Rd., Rockville, MD, on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 12 to 1 p.m. where a memorial mass will be followed at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his name to either Montgomery County Agricultural Fair, Mobile Med or Middletown Valley Beagles. Please view and sign into the guest book at:

Religious Service Information
St Elizabeth Church
917 Montrose Rd
Rockville, MD 20852
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.