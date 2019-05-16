The Washington Post

WILLIAM RICE Jr. (1949 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I know I will miss my partner, my friend, Sir Bill. As the..."
    - Johnny Jones
Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ft. Washington Baptist Church
11516 Ft. Washington Rd.
Ft. Washington, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Ft. Washington Baptist Church
11516 Ft. Washington Rd.
Ft. Washington, MD
View Map
Interment
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
Ruther Glen, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

WILLIAM RICE, JR.  

On Friday, May 10, 2019, William Rice, Jr. of Fort Washington, MD passed away peacefully at his home. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Otelia W. Rice; two daughters, LaVaune Hurt (Alvin) and Kristen Rice (Michael); one son, D'Metrius Rice; two sisters; Marlene Seegers (Oscar) and Ann Martin; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Ft. Washington Baptist Church, 11516 Ft. Washington Rd., Ft. Washington, MD from 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. Interment Monday, May 20, 2019 at Second Baptist Church in Ruther Glen, VA, at 12 noon. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.

Published in The Washington Post on May 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.