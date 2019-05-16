WILLIAM RICE, JR.
On Friday, May 10, 2019, William Rice, Jr. of Fort Washington, MD passed away peacefully at his home. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Otelia W. Rice; two daughters, LaVaune Hurt (Alvin) and Kristen Rice (Michael); one son, D'Metrius Rice; two sisters; Marlene Seegers (Oscar) and Ann Martin; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Ft. Washington Baptist Church, 11516 Ft. Washington Rd., Ft. Washington, MD from 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. Interment Monday, May 20, 2019 at Second Baptist Church in Ruther Glen, VA, at 12 noon. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.