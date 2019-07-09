William Henry Maurice Ridgley
(Age 94)
Devoted son of the late Willie Ridgley and Christine Dyson, past peacefully on July 1, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Alma Ridgley; four children; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nine step-grandchildren, along with numerous other loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends at Fairhaven United Methodist Church, 12801 Darnestown Rd., Gaithersburg, MD 20878 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 7 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment at Pleasant View Historical Site. Entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME.