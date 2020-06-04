RINEHART William E. Rinehart Sr. "Bill" Bill Rinehart, of Washington, DC, born 1946 at Columbia Hospital for Women, died May 25, 2020, met his Creator on Memorial Day and rejoined his beloved mother, Patricia. We are sure she was there to welcome him with a Bloody Mary. He transitioned peacefully while in the arms of his only son, Billy, his sister, Susan, his daughter-in-law, Abby, and brother-in-law Ed. Though cancer cut short Bill's time to enjoy the fruits of his labor, he still enjoyed a full life, a loving family, success in business, compassion to those in need and lifted spirits with his infectious smile. He put his faith in Christ and in the Church above all and his love for business was superseded only by his love for his family and friends. Bill had a unique relationship with DC's favorite teams, the Washington Redskins and the Washington Nationals. Starting in 1963, he was a member of the Washington Redskins band, where he eventually earned the spot of first trombone. Bill and his son Billy attended every home opener for the Washington Nationals. In 2015 the Nats recognized Bill's devotion to the franchise by honoring him at the home opener in 2015, where Bill delivered the starting lineup with former manager Matt Williams in the 10th year of the club. Bill's fashion sense was on display every home opener for the Washington Nationals. He and his son wore traditional straw hats with a suit and tie. Bill took just as much pride in his profession, wearing a suit and tie every day of his 30+ years as a CPA. Bill was a surfer and competed in Ocean City's first surf contest. He surfed up and down the entire Eastern Seaboard, as well as in Puerto Rico, a full year before the World Surfing Championships were held there. Bill and his son ventured all over the globe in search of surf adventures and, eventually, he passed his board down to him. Bill's warm and disarming smile is survived by his family and the deep love and friendship from his Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity brothers. He is remembered as a lover of life, a sucker for a good deal, an admirer of women, and, perhaps, a questionable relationship with his initials WER that were on prominent display on everything Bill owned. We miss you Bill. Enjoy that Bloody Mary. Immediate family plan to hold a private service and, when it is safe for groups, a Celebration of Life. In the meantime, please feel free to send a card to 15810 Norman Drive, Darnestown, MD 20878 and donations to Gaithersburg Church of the Nazarene.Immediate family plan to hold a private service and, when it is safe for groups, a Celebration of Life. In the meantime, please feel free to send a card to 15810 Norman Drive, Darnestown, MD 20878 and donations to Gaithersburg Church of the Nazarene.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store