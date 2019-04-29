

William Robert Pokusa, Jr. (Age 58)



Passed away on April 26, 2019. Billy is survived by loving life partner Janet Baumgardner. His Children Christina (Richard) Weippert, Brandy (Billy) Pokusa, William Pokusa, III, Gilbert Pokusa, Tomarra (Jamie) Pokusa, and Sunshine (Jack) Pokusa; dear grandfather of Monica, the late Samantha, Teyonne, Cheyenne, Madison, Jonathan, Kaylee, Gabriel, Xavier, Mackenzie, Zander, and Neamyah; great grandfather of Derrick; brother of Donald (Tammy) Pokusa, Michael (Terri) Pokusa, Dennis (Cas) Pokusa, Lori (Rob) Scott, Dawn (Richard) Haslup, Keith (Peggy) Pokusa and Bryan (Deborah) Pokusa. Billy is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his Parents William R. Pokusa Sr. and Lorraine (Pokusa) League.

A viewing will be held at Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Road, Arbutus, MD 21227 on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 3 p.m.