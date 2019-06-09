William Gilbert Robinson, SR.
On Monday, May 27, 2019, William G. Robinson, Sr. of Accokeek, MD, was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Jacqueline J. Robinson; three children, William G. Robinson, Jr. (Lisa), David Robinson (Lauren) and Erica Harper (Patrick); one sister, Pearline Humbles; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by daughter, Katherine Catoe. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Rd., Clinton, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.