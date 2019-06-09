The Washington Post

WILLIAM ROBINSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM ROBINSON.
Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Ennon Baptist Church
9832 Piscataway Rd.
Clinton, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Ennon Baptist Church
9832 Piscataway Rd.
Clinton, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

William Gilbert Robinson, SR.  

On Monday, May 27, 2019, William G. Robinson, Sr. of Accokeek, MD, was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Jacqueline J. Robinson; three children, William G. Robinson, Jr. (Lisa), David Robinson (Lauren) and Erica Harper (Patrick); one sister, Pearline Humbles; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by daughter, Katherine Catoe. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Rd., Clinton, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.
Published in The Washington Post on June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.