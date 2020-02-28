The Washington Post

WILLIAM "STANLEY" RODGERS

  • "My sincere condolences. May he Rest In Peace."
    - Patricia Pittarelli
  • "I am so sorry for the family's loss. My God comfort you all."
    - Yvette Waters
Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Upper Room Baptist Church
60 Burns St., NE
Washington, DC
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Upper Room Baptist Church
60 Burns St., NE
Washington, DC
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
WILLIAM S. RODGERS "Stanley"  

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Veterans Affairs Community Living Center, on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jewel Rodgers. He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter/niece Dr. LaKesha Lawrence, granddaughter, Janii; sister, Dr. Verbena Crowley; brothers, Rev. Dr. Vincent E. Allen (Alberta) and Minister Willie B. Allen, Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and John Dearing, several nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing on Saturday, February 29, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Upper Room Baptist Church, 60 Burns St. NE, Washington, DC. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, March 4 at 1 p.m.

