WILLIAM S. RODGERS "Stanley"
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Veterans Affairs Community Living Center, on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jewel Rodgers. He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter/niece Dr. LaKesha Lawrence, granddaughter, Janii; sister, Dr. Verbena Crowley; brothers, Rev. Dr. Vincent E. Allen (Alberta) and Minister Willie B. Allen, Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and John Dearing, several nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing on Saturday, February 29, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Upper Room Baptist Church, 60 Burns St. NE, Washington, DC. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, March 4 at 1 p.m.