

WILLIAM OLIVER ROGERS, III "Bill"



William "Bill" Oliver Rogers, III, passed away unexpectedly in early December 10, 2019 at his home in Heathsville, VA. Bill was born September 29, 1933. An original Washingtonian, he married Harriet "Bobbie" Ball in 1957, and they made their home first in Falls Church, VA, then Aldie, VA, where Bobbie passed away in 1992. In 2000, Bill married Patricia "Pat" Thomas DesJardins and they made their home together in Heathsville until Pat's passing in 2018.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, William Oliver Rogers II and Mignon Theresa Yingling Rogers, and his two sisters, Mignon Blanche Goldbranson and Joan Helen Kidwell. Bill is survived by his and Bobbie's three children, Harriet "Bitsy" Donaldson (Dennis), Melanie Ann Gardner (Danny Kerns), and William "Bill" Oliver Rogers, IV (Simone Acha), in addition to Pat's three sons, George Thomas "Tom" DesJardins (Susan), Timothy "Tim" Roy DesJardins (Karen), and John Marcus DesJardins (Lisa), and numerous grand/great-grandchildren.

A "Celebration of Life" for Bill will be held Saturday, February 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the "Tavern Meeting Hall" in Heathsville, VA. There will be a "meet and greet" from 1 to 2 p.m., then light refreshments from 2 to 4 p.m. as we celebrate Bill's life. Please bring your stories and photos to share!