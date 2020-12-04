1/1
WILLIAM "BILL" ROONEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILLIAM FREDERICK ROONEY  "Bill"  
On Wednesday, December 2, 2020 Bill passed away in his home in Bethesda, MD after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his biggest fans - his family.Bill Rooney, son of Patrick J. Rooney and Ruth Sophia Kull, was born on March 3, 1942 in Orange, New Jersey. He is survived by his wife "the girl of my dreams" Maryann, his four children, Patrick (wife Stacey); Erin (husband Tim), Michael (wife Kimberly) and Tara (husband Mark); his 14 grandchildren; his sister, Patricia McCormack; his nieces, their families and many lifelong friends.Bill was a great American with more than 35 years of a distinguished career with the Directorate of Operations Clandestine Service of the Central Intelligence Agency. Due to the current pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Bethesda, MD. Interment will also be private.For full obituary and to view and sign the family guest book, please see: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved