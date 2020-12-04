On Wednesday, December 2, 2020 Bill passed away in his home in Bethesda, MD after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his biggest fans - his family.Bill Rooney, son of Patrick J. Rooney and Ruth Sophia Kull, was born on March 3, 1942 in Orange, New Jersey. He is survived by his wife "the girl of my dreams" Maryann, his four children, Patrick (wife Stacey); Erin (husband Tim), Michael (wife Kimberly) and Tara (husband Mark); his 14 grandchildren; his sister, Patricia McCormack; his nieces, their families and many lifelong friends.Bill was a great American with more than 35 years of a distinguished career with the Directorate of Operations Clandestine Service of the Central Intelligence Agency. Due to the current pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Bethesda, MD. Interment will also be private.For full obituary and to view and sign the family guest book, please see: