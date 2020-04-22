

William Dashiell Rouse (Age 95)



Died at Greenspring Retirement Community, Springfield, on April 17, 2020. Born in Newport News, Rouse served in the Died at Greenspring Retirement Community, Springfield, on April 17, 2020. Born in Newport News, Rouse served in the US Navy in World War II before graduating from Washington and Lee University. He went on to become a property developer in Northern Virginia and later worked at the Heart Disease Control Unit of the Public Health Service.

Retiring in 1978, he eventually moved with his wife Irene, an author and antiquarian bookseller, to the Eastern Shore. There he renewed his interest in writing, resulting in a comic novel, as well as in antique hunting and listening to jazz. The latter hobby led to a series of charity concerts he helped organise as President of the local Ruritans.

He is survived by his daughters, Anne Rouse, Mary Root, Katherine Rouse and Elizabeth Brokamp; and by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A son, William Dashiell Rouse Jr., died in 1979; his wife, Irene Munson Rouse, in 2017. A memorial service is to be held at a later date.