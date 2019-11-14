WILLIAM RUBIN "Bill"
On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, William "Bill" Rubin of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved father of Abygail (Christopher) Owen; grandfather of Adeline, Oliver and Charlotte; brother of Sandra Rubin, Alan (Barbara) Rubin and the late Stanley Rubin; also survived by his sister-in-law Sharon Rubin and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service and interment will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association or the . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.