WILLIAM RUPPERT Sr.
WILLIAM HUNTER RUPPERT. SR.  
William Hunter Ruppert, Sr., 81, Fairfield, PA, on September 28, 2020. Surviving: wife, Ann Ruppert; children, William Hunter Ruppert, Jr., Shacklefords, VA, Geoffrey Alan Ruppert and wife, Barbara, Fairfield, PA, Sarah McCall and husband, Thomas, Greenville, VA; six grandchildren, Caroline Martins, Samuel Ruppert, Jacob McCall, Zachary McCall, Ella Ruppert, Margaret Ruppert; great grandchild, Concetta Ruppert; brother, Raymond Robert Ruppert, Jr., and wife, Molly Murray, Chevy Chase, MD. Owned and operated Ruppert's Hardware on 7th St., NW. Family will receive friends at the farm for an outside reception, 489 Crum Road, Fairfield, PA, on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. The family asks that all COVID-19 precautions be adhered to, including masks and physical distancing. Private Memorial Mass can be livestreamed, Saturday, October 10, at 10:30 a.m.; visit stjosephemmitsburg.org, click on red YouTube icon. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to SCCAP Food Pantries at 153 N. Stratton Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 2, 2020.
