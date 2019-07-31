William Joseph Ryan, Sr. (Age 91)
On July 29, 2019 of Bowie, MD. Beloved husband of the late Shirley M. Ryan. Loving father of William Jr., James, Dolores, Thomas, and the late Kathleen. Grandfather of Kelli, Heather, and the late Ryan Cupp. Great grandfather of Jacob and Erica. Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD, 21122. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: