Service Information
Of Arlington, VA, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Husband of the late Nedra Joy Scarrow, loving father of Kelli (Keith) Patterson, Brian (Tran) Scarrow and Chris Scarrow. Grandfather of Demi, Yvonne, Anderson and Ashlyn. He is also survived by five nieces, and a host of family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St Agnes Catholic Church. 1914 N. Randolph St. Arlington, VA. Inurnment Columbia Gardens Cemetery, Arlington VA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to lls.org
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 12, 2019
