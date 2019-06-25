

WILLIAM G. SCHAEFER, JR. (Age 77)



Died peacefully on June 11, 2019, from complications of dementia, in Brookline, Massachusetts, where he had resided since 2015, after four decades of living in Bethesda, Maryland.

William "Bill" Schaefer was born in Kansas City, MO on June 16, 1941. In 1963 he graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in English and a fiancée, Sharon Saylor Schaefer, the love of his life and wife of 48 years.

After Harvard Law School he worked for the law firm Sidley and Austin, and later for Dekalb AgResearch, Bechtel Corporation, and Treasure Chest Advertising. He volunteered for organizations supporting civil rights, care for the elderly and housing for the homeless during his career and into his retirement. This avid traveler, music aficionado, and lover of photography, architecture and poetry found his greatest pleasure being with people. Ever ready to smile and shake one's hand or offer a hug, this devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, will be deeply missed.

His survivors include his children, Kristen Gallion Schaefer of Brookline, MA, and James Hamilton Schaefer of Lookout Mountain, TN and their spouses, Tad Schaefer Gallion and Jennifer Owen Schaefer; his four grandchildren, Emma and Claire Gallion, and Nathan and Eden Schaefer; his sister Sallie Ross and her family; and many wonderful friends. His wife Sharon and his infant grandson, William Robert, predeceased him.

A memorial service will be held in the Robert L. Smith Meeting Room at the Sidwell Friends School in Washington, DC on August 31 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's memory to the Employee Appreciation Fund at Goddard House, 165 Chestnut St., Brookline, MA 02445