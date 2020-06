Or Copy this URL to Share



Dr. William Jerrold Scheuren (Age 83) Col., US Marine Corp. (Ret.)

Of Hood, VA passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home. He was a fighter pilot and Vietnam veteran. Memorial and burial services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bill's favorite charity, Best Friends Animal Society.



