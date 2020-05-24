

William John Schewe, Jr.



Of Oakton Virginia died on May 18, 2020 of heart failure. Born on November 3, 1948 in Washington, DC. He was the son of the late William John Schewe, Sr. and the late Mary Louise Schewe. He spent his primary and high school years at St. Stephen's St. Agnes School, class of "67, where he excelled in sports, made life-long friends, and was later inducted into SSSAS's Sports Hall of Fame. He graduated in '71 with a B.A. in History from Miami University Oxford OH and later received his JD from George Mason Law School. He started his law career as a Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney before practicing criminal law for over 25 years. He is remembered as a wonderful storyteller who loved his dear friends, family and pets, having fun, his garden, and Virginia Beach where he vacationed for over 60 years. He is survived by the love of his life, his partner and wife of 55 years, Regina Schewe, his children, daughter, Sarah Valverde, son, William John Schewe III, his three grandchildren, Max, Oliver and Nora, his brother, Christopher Paul Schewe and his aunt, Elenore Schewe as well as many cousins. A memorial service will be held in Sandbridge Beach VA this summer, the date is still to be determined and when decided, the specifics will be added to the Adams-Green Funeral Home's website,