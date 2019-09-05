WILLIAM SCOTT, JR.
Passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie; one son, Carlton "Zack" McLaughlin (Deborah); one daughter, Deborah "Debbie" Wilson; three stepsons, Edwin "Monty", Darnell (Sunsara) and Phillip "Pee Wee" Smith
; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Saturday, September 7, from 12:30 p.m. until time of the funeral service, 1:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Landover, MD. 20785. Interment at a later date.