

WILLIAM SCOTT FUNGER

09/15/1957 - 8/31/2012



When the sun starts to set a little earlier at night, we remember your love of the outdoors. When the family is together, we remember your loyalty and commitment. When everyone starts to laugh, we remember your sense of humor. When we hold each other close, we remember your love. We think of you every day and will always remember how blessed we all were with your love, friendship and joy for life.

Love 5-6-9, Holly, Teddy, Sam, Nick, Bubbie, Poppie, Lydia, Melanie and Keith