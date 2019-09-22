The Washington Post

WILLIAM SCOTT FUNGER

WILLIAM SCOTT FUNGER
09/15/1957 - 8/31/2012

When the sun starts to set a little earlier at night, we remember your love of the outdoors. When the family is together, we remember your loyalty and commitment. When everyone starts to laugh, we remember your sense of humor. When we hold each other close, we remember your love. We think of you every day and will always remember how blessed we all were with your love, friendship and joy for life.
Love 5-6-9, Holly, Teddy, Sam, Nick, Bubbie, Poppie, Lydia, Melanie and Keith

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 22, 2019
