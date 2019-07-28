The Washington Post

William J. Seefeldt, Jr. (Age 93)  

Passed away at The Virginian on July 19, 2019. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Betty Jane Morales Seefeldt and his parents William Seefeldt, Sr. and Margaret Armbruster Seefeldt. He is survived by his children Bart (Sharon) Seefeldt of Albany, NY and Carol (Peter) Griffith of Fairfax, VA; and his grandchildren Victoria, Kennedy and Stephanie Seefeldt; and Alison, Matthew, Taylor and Lindsay Griffith. A private memorial will be held at The Virginian on August 16, 2019. Interment at Columbia Gardens Cemetery at a later date. An online obituary is available at

